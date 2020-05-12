If you are looking for a baby name for boys that is modern and has royal roots, look no further! We’ve put together the perfect list of ten names that fit the bill. Lots of relatively recent royal babies have been given names with long and venerable histories, thus reviving their popularity for today’s culture – Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sons George and Louis, for example. And at the same time there is an increasing number of royal parents who are forging their own histories with their baby’s unique name. The first that comes to mind is of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison, whose name doesn’t have any roots in the British Royal Family. That said, we’re sure the popularity of his first and middle names will be on the rise in the future, both within royal circles and beyond. So, with no further ado, here are 10 cool royalty-inspired baby names for boys.