It’s been ten years since college sweethearts Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows in a fairy-tale royal wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge did not disappoint for the big occasion on April 29, 2011. The bride wowed fashion and royal watchers as she made her way up the aisle at London’s Westminster Abbey in a timeless gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Following the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception for the newlyweds and their guests at Buckingham Palace. Later in the evening, Prince Charles threw a private dinner, during which William reportedly delivered an emotional speech calling his new wife his “rock.”

In the years that have followed, it’s clear that the pair continue to serve as each other’s rocks as they navigate royal duties and parenthood. “I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she’s an amazing mother and a fantastic wife,” William said in a 2016 interview on Talk Vietnam. “But I’ve struggled at times. The alteration from being a single independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing.”

In honor of the Duke and Duchess’ tenth wedding anniversary, see how the couple’s love story has blossomed since their spectacular nuptials…