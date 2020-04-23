Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018 and royal pictures haven’t been the same! From the moment little Prince Louis made his (sleeping) debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital with his parents, the tiniest Cambridge has been the star of the show. In just two years, the now King of Paint has blessed the world with a host of sweet smiles, little waves and meme-worthy reactions in the form of photos.

In honor of another year of life, and a brand new set of photographs, here is a look at Prince Louis most precious photo moments. *cue the awwws.*