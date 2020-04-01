While the world is asked to remain at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, royals around the world are also working from home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Queen Elizabeth, are continuing royal duties from the comfort of their palaces. King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, have also been listening to health officials guidelines by continuing their royal duties from home.

In case you’ve been wondering what home looks like for some of the world’s Monarchs, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most beautiful living rooms and stunning surroundings. And yes, they’re just as breathtaking as you’d imagine – from gilded wall accents to vintage furniture and elaborate decorations.

Keep scrolling to see how royals, including the Cambridges, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and more royals, are relaxing at home.