The Coronavirus, which has now been classified by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, is making its way across the world. Health officials have not only encouraged people to take the appropriate steps when it comes to washing their hands, they are also encouraging many to avoid big events. As concerns grow, royals have been taking extra precautions during engagements and in schools. Princess Estelle of Sweden’s school has already closed and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium canceled their state visit to Italy. Here is a look at how the Queen,Prince Harry and more royals are taking precautions against the virus.