Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
They have myriad bodyguards and every trip out is meticulously planned and checked for possible problems, yet despite all the security measures, the royals have had plenty of dangerous experiences over the years. From Princess Anne's kidnap attempt to Prince Charles losing a friend in a skiing accident that he himself narrowly avoided, keep reading to find out details of which royals have had a close shave....
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!