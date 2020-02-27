Although zodiacs aren’t an exact science, they are still a really fun way to understand ourselves a little bit more. Are we fierce like the fire signs Aries, Leo and Sagittarius? Or are we more grounded like the earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn? Do we go around making friends by the millions like the air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius? Or are we more mysterious like the water signs Scorpio, Pisces and Cancer? Not only do we get to learn more about ourselves, but we get to learn more about some of our favorite royals as well! Check out below to see which royal matches your personality the most.