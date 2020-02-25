Buckingham Palace is the London residence of Queen Elizabeth II and it is as iconic and timeless as she is. There is no way to picture the British Royal Family without associating them to the palace. So it’s understandable that careful precaution be taken to ensure that Buckingham Palace is around for generations to come.

Construction on the palace began in 1703, when it was first the townhouse to the Duke of Buckingham (but it changed ownership when it was acquired by King George III in 1761. Since then the palace has belonged to the Royal Family. The last time the palace had any major renovations done was in the 1950s — almost 70 years ago! The account @theroyalfamily recently shared videos of how the $479 million renovations are going. See below!