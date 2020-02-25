Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane were looking grown up during their family’s ski holiday in Lech, Austria. Amalia also showed off a new look as the Dutch royals posed against the scenic mountain backdrop on February 25 for their annual winter photocall, which is one of two yearly photo opps that the royals partake in with the press. As part of a media code established in 2005, the Dutch royals pose for photos once in the summer and at the beginning of their skiing holiday, and in return the media respects their privacy outside of royal engagements. Maxima and her brood appeared to be in high spirits as they hit the slopes showing off their ski skills in between silly family moments. Scroll through for the best photos…