The Spanish royal family was out in full force on Monday. Queen Letizia and King Felipe were accompanied by their daughters Princess Leonor, 14, and Infanta Sofía, 12, for the solemn opening of the Spanish Parliament at the Palace of Cortes, during which the dad of two delivered a speech and the royals presided over a military parade. Letizia and her stylish daughters coordinated in dark-colored outerwear for the occasion. Aside from their beauty, the Spanish Princesses are taking after their glamorous mom’s sustainable fashion ways. For the outing, conscious fashion Leonor recycled a red tweed dress that she wore just a few months ago.

