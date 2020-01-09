Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The world still quakes from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shocking decision to "step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family." Meghan and Harry explained that while they will always support Queen Elizabeth and royal endeavors, going forward they'll split their time between the UK and North America. Their intention is to carve out a quieter life for their family unit. Although this news has sparked some outrage, Meghan and Harry are hardly the first royals to step down from traditional duties. Scroll through for a look at 7 other royals from Britain to the Netherlands who have left behind their official duties in recent years!
More about
