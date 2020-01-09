“Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” are the words that Kensington Palace captioned a new picture of Kate Middleton to mark her 38th birthday today. The lovely picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous – who is one of the Cambridge’s favorites for family events – he’s been responsible for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family Christmas cards over recent years. The portrait shows a radiant Duchess, her hair loose, and dressed in simple jeans and a gray sweater, sitting on the fence of what looks like the gardens of Anmer Hall, their summer residence in Norfolk, in the east of England.

To complement this latest picture of Kate, we’ve added some other important images that tell the story of her life. Her early years as a student, her love story with Prince William, the incredible job she’s doing as member of the royal family and as a mom... Happy birthday Duchess!