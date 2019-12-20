Fashion has changed a lot over the last decade, and so have our favorite Royal ladies. From the British Royals to the Swedish Royals, all of the lovely women that comprise these families have shown us how to grow in grace and poise.

While some have evolved their color palettes to a more neutral-based scheme, others (like Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Maxima) have maintained close to their tried and true colorful style. We’ve gathered all of our favorite transformations below!