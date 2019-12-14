¡Feliz Navidad! Check your mailbox... the Spanish royal family mailed out a beautiful batch of Christmas cards on Friday, December 13. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s annual holiday photo is as cheery as ever, with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía stealing the show. The sisters smile sweetly in-between their parents in the chosen mailer picture, which was taken from a balcony in the village of Asiegu, in northern Spain, back in October. And if the outside brings you all the holiday feels, just wait until you see what’s inside!