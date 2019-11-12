Grace (pictured with husband Prince Rainier III and their children Albert and Caroline in Palm Springs) grew up in Philadelphia. Later on in life, the former actress would take her children to her childhood home. “I think that’s why she wanted to show us at an early age what this house meant to her,” Albert said in 2018. “I remember rolling on this carpet, playing with my sisters and cousins at five or six years old. I really remember one of the visits when I was six and my mom was like ‘you’re staying in this room’ and it was one of the first times I wasn’t with my sister Caroline. I was a big boy. It seemed so comfortable, but it seemed like it was too big of a space for just me.”