Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The future Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, was born 90 years ago on November 12, 1929. The actress was the daughter of Olympic sculler Jack Kelly and his wife Margaret Katherine Kelly. Before becoming a Princess, Grace was Hollywood royalty starring in several classic films like Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, High Society and The Country Girl. Perhaps her biggest role came in 1956, when the actress married Prince Rainier III of Monaco. Over the course of their marriage, the royal couple welcomed three children together—Princess Caroline, Prince Albert, and Princess Stephanie. In 2019, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi paid tribute to her late paternal grandmother writing, “My Grandmother was a talented actress and beautiful human being inside and out.”
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!