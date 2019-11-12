Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unborn baby is already one lucky kid. He or she will be born in the proverbial golden crib with a silver spoon in his mouth. To top it off, this child will have one of the sweetest and best-prepared dads out there. He’s already an uncle of three, and interacts constantly with children during his many public appearances. Not everybody has that kind of training, and the best part is that Prince Harry seems to really enjoy it. His smile when talking with the little ones is absolutely adorable. He jokes with them and makes them feel comfortable. Even his wife has said it: “He is going to be the greatest dad.” She must know what she’s talking about.