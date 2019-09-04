Thursday was a big day for the Cambridge family – and definitely one for the memory book – as Princess Charlotte excitedly arrived with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for her first day at school. Big brother Prince George was of course there to help show her the ropes – he has attended Thomas’s Battersea in West London for the past two years. Charlotte, who is normally much more confident and outgoing than her big brother – shyly held back and held on to her mom’s hand as they arrived to meet the school’s principal – known as the headmistress in Britain – Helen Haslem. Prince William told her that his four-year-old daughter was “very excited” about her first day. After the group shook hands, Charlotte was taken to her new classroom by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.