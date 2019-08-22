Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's colorful funeral service
King Willem-Alexander, joined by wife Queen Maxima, attended his aunt Princess Christina's funeral.
The Dutch royals gathered on August 22 to say goodbye to the late Princess.
Christina’s three children, Bernardo, 42, Nicolás, 40, and Juliana, 37, whom she shared with ex-husband Jorge Pérez y Guillermo, were also in attendance. The siblings were photographed walking arm-in-arm as they followed their mother’s coffin in the funeral procession.
Christina passed away on August 16 in The Hague. She was 72.
Beatrix looked somber as she walked behind her niece and nephews donning a navy ensemble that featured a floral print on the sleeves. The former Queen coordinated in blue with her sister Princess Irene.
