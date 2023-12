Life brings many "firsts," some more necessary than others. Prince George experienced one he probably could have lived without at the King’s Club yachting regatta on the Isle of Wight. The 6-year-old royal and his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, made a surprise appearance alongside their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton on Thursday, August 8. While his mom Kate Middleton tasted her first defeat, George had a first taste of something not normally found on a royal menu - or anyone's for that matter!