Fresh from attending summer camp in the US, Spanish Princesses Leonor and Sofia returned home just in time to join their parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia on the Spanish island of Mallorca for their summer vacation. There was much excitement as the photogenic royal family began their break by dropping into the Real Club Náutico in the Island’s capital Palma to pay a visit aboard the sailing ship Aifos, which the Spanish King will helm in the Copa del Rey sailing championship. The VIP visitors looked happy and relaxed as they mingled with Felipe’s fellow crewsmen aboard the vessel, and there were several sweet family moments when Letizia and her daughters covered Papa in kisses and hugs to wish him good luck in the regatta, which kicked off on Thursday. The family are clearly overjoyed to reunite after the girls' time in the States during July – a few months after Sofía celebrated her 12th birthday.