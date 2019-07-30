What a magical weekend it was for Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son, Louis Ducruet , and his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier, who finally said ‘I do’ during two beautiful ceremonies. The nuptials began on July 26 with the civil ceremony, which was followed by a small celebration with family and close friends at the palace. The next day, on July 27, their religious ceremony took place at the Monaco Cathedral – the same place in which his late grandparents Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly were married and are also buried there.

Marie looked stunning in each of the three outfits she wore. Meanwhile, Louis, 26, looked dapper as can be for both of their special days. Scroll through the gallery to see all the pictures from the latest Monaco wedding!

