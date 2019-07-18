Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Days after playing tourists in the Big Apple, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander returned to The Netherlands for their annual summer photo session on Friday, July 19. The monarchs were joined by their three daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, 15, Ariane, 12, and Alexia, 14, for the photocall, which is one of two yearly photo opps that the royals partake in with the press. It was established in 2005 as part of a media code with the Dutch royal family. The royals pose for photos once in the summer and again at the beginning of their skiing holiday, and in return the media respects their privacy outside of royal engagements.
