The Dutch royal family’s new home, Huis ten Bosch Palace, served as the backdrop for the stunning photos. It seems the King, Queen, and Princesses are enjoying their new abode. At last year’s photocall at Villa Eikenhorst, Willem-Alexander admitted, “It is emotional to leave here.” Maxima added, “We leave this house with nostalgia…It means a lot to us.” By the looks of it, the Dutch royal family is already creating special memories at Huis ten Bosch Palace. Maxima and her family were all smiles as they posed on the palace’s grounds. "We were able to make a very real home here," the King told members of the press. "And that's why I say welcome to our home."

Click through to see the best pictures from the photo session…