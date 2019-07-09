Meghan Markle sweetly cuddles Archie Harrison in new family photo
Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with Archie on Wednesday, July 10 while attending a polo match with Kate Middleton and her three children—Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
The two families attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day to see Prince William and Prince Harry compete in a friendly polo match.
In the past, royals fans have gotten a glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex showing sweet gestures to her and Prince Harry's first son.
One instance was when Meghan and Harry introduced Archie to the rest of the family.
Another time was on Mother's Day when the Sussex family posted a photo on their social media of Meghan holding Archie's feet.
