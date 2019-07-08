Royal followers were delighted when they were treated to a beautiful family photo of Meghan, Harry and baby Archie with their nearest and dearest - but many noticed there was a major error in the text that was released along with it. Buckingham Palace accidentally referred to Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the wrong way around. The original caption stated that Lady Jane was standing next to Prince William, and that Lady Sarah was standing next to Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. The sisters were in fact the other way around; Buckingham Palace amended their caption at 1 am local time - seven hours after it was posted.