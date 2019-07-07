Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s hearts will go on for Celine Dion. The royal sisters flaunted their love for the iconic Canadian singer during her sensational set at Barclaycard British Summer Time Hyde Park on Friday, July 5. Dancing and singing along, the Yorks were just like every other concertgoer as they got swept up in Celine’s cherished vocals - save for their VIP passes, of course. From down-to-earth fangirl attitudes to ever on-point senses of style, Beatrice and Eugenie seemed to have the ultimate girls night out - scroll to see for yourself!