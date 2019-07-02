Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands have opened the doors of Huis ten Bosch Palace giving royal fans a look inside of their new family home. The couple and their three daughters—Princesses Catharina-Amalia, 15, Ariane, 12, and Alexia, 14—moved to the residence in The Hague on January 13, 2019. Huis ten Bosch Palace is one of three official residences of the Dutch royal family.

Maxima and her family previously resided at Villa Eikenhorst in Wassenaar. Prior to the move, King Willem-Alexander confessed, “It is emotional to leave [Wassenaar].” While Maxima noted, “We leave this house with nostalgia,” adding, “It means a lot to us.”