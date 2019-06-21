Why are fans freaking out over this Princess Eugenie photo?
There are rumors that another royal baby could be on the way!
At this year's Royal Ascot, Princess Eugenie was greeted with hugs and kisses by Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall, which left royal fans speculating that she might be expecting her first baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
Another royal that greeted the 29-year-old royal with a big hug was Mike Tindall.
Fans are taking to social media and expressing their excitement. "Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!" one fan wrote.
