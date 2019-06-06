Meghan Markle makes elegant post-baby return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour
She’s back! The moment royal watchers have been waiting for has finally arrived. Meghan Markle marked her first official royal engagement since welcoming her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance with her husband and other members of the British royal family on Saturday, June 8, for the Queen’s annual Trooping of the Colour celebration. Always fashion forward, Meghan made her post-baby debut in a bespoke Givenchy ensemble, which was expertly crafted by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller.
The former Suits star accessorized her classic monochromatic look with a matching fascinator, ever-dazzling emerald-cut earrings and a pretty peacock blue Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag, a $697 item that she held tightly in her gloved hands. She swept her hair underneath the headpiece into an up-do style, allowing her radiant natural glow - enhanced by her signature subtle makeup - to take centertstage as she waved to the crowds.
The 37-year-old Duchess showed off her new mommy style as she made her way alongside her husband – who looked dapper in his uniform – as well as Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla in the carriage processional.
Royal watchers got a better look at the outfit as she stood with the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Taking off the top layer of her look, Meghan reveald the shoulders on the dress to be a bright white. However, Archie’s parents took more of a backseat to the action on the balcony, as they stood in the corner and watched the proceedings.
What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son won’t be getting for Christmas
Prince Harry says he and Meghan ‘felt forced’ to step back from roles
Do cousins Prince George and Prince Archie share the same godparent?
Meghan Markle gives interview at star-studded event
Christmas babies: Celebrities who were born on Christmas and Christmas Eve
Capricorn celebrities: Timothée Chalamet, Ricky Martin, Michelle Obama, and more
Lupita Nyong’o’s inspiring list of books to recover from heartbreak, loss, and deception
Horoscope 2024: Forecasts for your Zodiac sign for the New Year
Kanye West lists unfinished Malibu property for sale