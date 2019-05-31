Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Royal fashionistas gave a stylish farewell to the month of May with a slew of chic and covetable outfits. This week, Queen Maxima rocked a parade of amazing looks, but two of our favorites also happened to be her boldest. On a much lighter note, Queen Letizia was her usual stylish self as one day she rocked a dark denim midi skirt, and another day she rocked a pair of airy culottes. Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in a color-block ensemble, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both attended their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s elegant garden party. Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of their fashionable looks!
