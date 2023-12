He's barely just celebrated his first birthday on April 23, and now Prince Louis is walking! The royal toddler - who turned one on April 23 - showed off his new skill during a fun day out with his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte and mom and dad Kate Middleton and Prince William. The family dropped by the Chelsea Flower Show - the world's largest garden and flower exhibition - to visit a garden that was specially designed by the Duchess herself, with children in mind.

Kensington Palace released a series of pictures of the royals by Matt Porteous during their trip to Kate's Back to Nature garden - which she worked on with the help of award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. And it's clear to see the mini VIP visitors were more than impressed with the results of their mom's hard work.