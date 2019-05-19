It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have added one more to the royal family! The couple welcomed their first child together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday, May 6, 2019.

It has been milestone after milestone for the royal couple. Meghan marked her first Mother's Day as a first-time mom and now the couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

To celebrate these special occasions, HOLA! USA is looking back at the royal couple's life moments, from their days as children to their milestone moments as a royal couple and of course, finalizing with the culmination of their love: Archie himself.

