Princess Charlotte remains the only Princess of her family following the birth of her newborn cousin, Baby Sussex. While many royal fans thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expecting a girl, the pair instead welcomed a son on May 6, 2019. Back in 2015, Prince Charles was delighted by the birth of his first granddaughter, Charlotte. He told reporters at the time, "I was hoping for a granddaughter, someone to look after me when I am very old." With Baby Sussex's arrival, Princess Charlotte, four, remains the only girl on both sides of her immediate family (Middleton and Mountbatten-Windsor). Click through for a look at the boys Charlotte is surrounded by…