Last week, the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce organized the Women-ON: Empowering Through Networking event at Uma House by Yurbban rooftop in South Beach. The gathering brought together over 80 executive women in the Miami metro area and provided them with the opportunity to connect and build meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals.

Some of the top Spanish companies operating in the U.S., including Abanca, Holland & Knight, Iberia, IE Business School, and Uma House Hotel, served as sponsors and welcomed guests with the perfect outdoor environment for networking.

The open bar, featuring Manzanos Wines and Estrella Damm Beer sponsored by Iberia, contributed to a lively atmosphere that encouraged socializing. Attendees also indulged in delicious Spanish food, adding a culinary touch to the evening.

The event featured a “Balloon Bonanza Giveaway,” where lucky winners had the chance to receive great prizes, including a round-flight ticket to Spain. Additionally, special coverage by Hola/Hello Magazine provided attendees with the opportunity to experience a “Snap, Pose, Shine: Magazine Cover Experience.”