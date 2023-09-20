Smorgasburg Miami celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with food, drinks, and music

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on September 15th, prompting all manner of businesses with great opportunities to showcase the best of Spanish speaking countries and cultures. Smorgasburg Miami, the largest outdoor market in the city, will be celebrating with a weekend filled with multiple activities that will highlight some of the best food, drinks, and music made by Spanish-speaking cultures.

Smorgasbord Miami will be packed with latin restaurants, including The Wolf of Tacos

The market is teaming up with Chef Eileen Andrade, who’ll prepare foods that celebrate various regions, including Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia. There will be many dishes that will only be available during Hispanic Heritage Month, adding some pressure for those who are curious to actually come and visit.

“Hispanic flavors and culture take center stage at Smorgasburg Miami during the last weekend of September. Presented in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, this special edition of Smorgasburg Miami will highlight Latin street-food-inspired vendor dishes, along with a culinary collaboration and bar takeover with Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap,” reads a statement shared by the website Miami and Beaches.

“Explore over 15 different Hispanic vendors serving over 60+ special dishes,” reads Smorgasburg’s post on Instagram. Aside from the incredible meals, the market will host live music sessions, salsa lessons, domino contests, and children’s activities.

Smorgasburg Miami will kick off their Hispanic Heritage celebrations on September 29th. They’ll run until October 1st, with guests being able to visit from 1 to 9pm.