Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham have become fast friends. The pair have been spotted living their best lives in Miami, and supporting their husbands, Lionel Messi and David Beckham.

And while the Argentinian media personality and the iconic fashion designer have different fashion styles, it seems like they have similar tastes when it comes to putting together some chic ensembles, from giving their best pose on the red carpet to attending exclusive fashion shows and showing off their everyday looks.