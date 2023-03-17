When we experience back pain, we often blame our kidneys, since these vital organs are situated in the lower back region. In fact, “My kidneys are hurting,” is one of the most common reasons for going to see the doctor. Sometimes the discomfort that we’re referring to can be acute, sometimes more diffuse and continuous.

While we know where the problem is we often don’t really know what it is. It may indeed be the kidneys themselves that are hurting, or it may actually be the muscles of the spine. Rocío Luque Calvo, a physiotherapist at Sanitas BluaU, says that whenever you have doubts, you should always get a medical diagnosis. She also offers us a series of useful tips to help tell the two issues apart.