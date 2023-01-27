What is Teeth Scaling? Cosmetic celebrity dentist explains the TikTok trend

Do you remember when everyone began watching videos about pimple popping and soap cutting? The new satisfying clips going viral on TikTok are about dental hygiene. If you are on the app, you might have seen videos about teeth scaling.
At this point, you might be wondering what exactly this technique is and if it can be done at home? Cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Kantor of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor in NYC shared with HOLA! USA the answer to all the questions.
Dental scaling, or teeth scaling, is a cleaning procedure designed to eliminate excessive plaque buildup on the teeth and prevent gum disease. Teeth scaling is the process where the plaque and tartar material is removed from the teeth. While a standard cleaning will address the tooth’s surface, scaling goes much deeper and usually involves going below the gums.
This treatment goes beyond the general cleaning you receive with your regular checkup and annual visit. Everyone experiences some form of plaque buildup. The saliva, bacteria, and proteins in your mouth form a thin layer that covers your teeth at almost all times. When you eat, tiny particles, acids, and sugars from the food stick to this film, creating a buildup on the teeth known as plaque. The bacteria that live in this plaque can cause gum disease and tooth decay. Brushing, flossing, and regular dental cleanings will help remove the plaque and prevent more severe problems. The tissue will fit tightly around the tooth and keep plaque out if you have healthy gums. However, if gum disease begins to form, this tissue will loosen.
Scaling should not be performed at home and should be left for the dental office. Having excellent oral hygiene at home is crucial, but leave the scaling for the dental visit. If you carry out scaling on yourself at home, you could cause permanent damage to your teeth and gums and possibly damage or even remove crowns, bridges, fillings & implants. It’s really not worth the risk!
Brushing, flossing, rinsing, and using a water pick is the best way to have the best at-home hygiene.