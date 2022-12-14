How to support a loved one with depression during the holidays

The holiday season can also be a period of sadness, loneliness, anxiety, and depression for many people. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), people who have had a mental health condition tend to be prone to experiencing the blues.

Samantha Quigneaux, LMFT, National Director of Family Therapy Services at Newport Healthcare, shared with HOLA! USA the best way to support a loved one with depression during this season.

Why do the holidays create a spike in mental health issues?

“With the holidays comes unspoken or sometimes overt expectations of ‘magic and joy.’ The holidays do not eliminate one’s issues or problems and put added pressure on people, especially those already experiencing mental health issues,” says Quigneaux to HOLA! USA. “The holidays may intensify experiences of anxiety and depression as managing work responsibilities, and family obligations mount.”

According to the expert, there may be immense pressure to spend money on gifts and other social and family activities, “contributing to the ‘magic and meaning-making’ stress. It can become exhausting and feel impossible to keep up with.”

“The holidays can also evoke more profound feelings of sadness and loneliness, especially around relationships; family relationships, romantic relationships, friendships, or as a parent, these dynamics become highlighted.”

Quigneaux said that parental stress and anxiety arise when considering how to set healthy limits and boundaries with children and extended family members. This includes co-parenting dynamics and cultural considerations. “Those who are managing grief and trauma must lean in heavily on a variety of coping skills to keep themselves grounded. Sometimes the idea of ‘home’ elicits negative associations or experiences of not being safe or rejection, requiring another level of emotional planning and coping,” she says.

“The idea of a New Year approaching can be overwhelming, as it evokes reflection on the prior year and facing disappointments of having not met desired ‘resolutions.’ It may also mean uncertainty and potential changes in routine.”

“Overall societal and personal pressures during the holiday season increase experiences of mental health struggles.”