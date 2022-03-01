The National Sleep Foundation advises that healthy adults should have between 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night, and whether you are struggling with stress, overthinking at night, or just can’t find a way to have a full night sleep, we can always benefit from a little help to feel well-rested in the morning.

For that reason, we put together a list of better sleep essentials that can improve your sleep habits, just in time for Sleep Awareness Month.