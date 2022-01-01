Health: New year’s resolutions you should stop making to thrive in 2022

2021 is coming to an end, which means a fresh start and new opportunities to come in 2022! However it’s important to keep our feet on the ground and avoid setting unrealistic expectations for ourselves, as it can affect our mental health in the future.

Some of these unrealistic expectations come from unattainable body goals and diet changes, including the popular “stop eating sugar” resolution, as it is impossible to cut sugar out of your diet.

Instead, you can try making healthier decisions, keeping a balanced diet and treating yourself to your favorite sweets occasionally, rewarding yourself for sticking to your new year’s resolution without punishing yourself.

Losing weight is also one of the most popular new year’s resolutions, constantly obsessing over the number on the scale will eventually ruin your mental health, making your fitness journey very difficult and disappointing yourself in the process.

Remember to be kind to yourself and remember you can lose fat and gain muscle at the same time, keep an eye on your diet, including fiber, vegetables and plenty of water. Take your new year’s resolutions one day at a time and don’t compare your life journey with others.