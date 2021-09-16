Matt Damon has found a buyer for his beautiful zen-inspired LA mansion after reducing the price by $3.1 million. Last summer “The Last Duel” star moved his family to Brooklyn Heights during the COVID-19 pandemic and he listed the property for $21 million in January 2021. But after months went by without any bites Damon slashed the price to $17.9 million a few weeks ago. It seems the new price was finally within someone‘s budget because according to The New York Post, there is a pending offer on his estate that went into effect Thursday. Damon purchased the mansion in 2012 for $15 million and likely put some money into making it his own but not counting renovations he is making at least $3 million if the sale goes through. Take a look at the stunning house Damon and his family used to reside in below, per Realtor.