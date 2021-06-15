Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, handbag designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, just secured two stunning mansions in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Realtor.com, the couple paid $21 million for a waterfront estate.

The Real Deal reported that the Hilfigers made the purchase through a corporate entity, represented by Christian Angle and Christian Angle Real Estate. The publication also revealed that they were able to save $500,000 during the transaction.