Are you planning to move to Florida? If living in Miami is part of your dream, then you could be among the first ones to move to the Waldorf Astoria. When finished, the 1,049 feet tall skyscraper will be one of the world’s tallest residential buildings.

The 100-story luxury tower features an architectural design of multiple offset glass cubes stacked. The ambitious structure is an idea of designer Carlos Ott, known for building the Opera Bastille in Paris, while Sieger Suarez is in charge of the execution. California-based firm BAMO will be doing the interiors of the building.