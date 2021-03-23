If you’re one of the many people who was a part of the obsession with the Netflix series, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ the past year, you should start packing your bags for a trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

There is now a hotel room inspired by the hit series at the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. The “Harmon Room” embodies all of the 1960’s, mid-century decor that is shown in the show. The stunning hotel room is filled with bright colors, vintage accessories, and chess-themed perks.

As a guest, you can play chess in the room and grab photos of the giant chessboard on the ceiling which is inspired by Beth‘s drug-induced fantasies in the show. The room is complete with time-period furniture and custom wallpaper in a pattern dubbed “The Knight’s Gambit” created exclusively for this project by Alex K Mason of Ferrick Mason Inc., according to Travel and Leisure.

Check out photos of the room below.