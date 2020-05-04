Now more than ever, people across the country are giving thanks to teachers for everything they do. From showing us the wonders that can be discovered through science to why the Pythagorean Theorem was so incredibly important — teachers have bore the patience that many wish they had. Over the years, the big and small screen have been graced by educators that have shed light and wisdom on a myriad of topics both far and wide. Whether it’s on the beautiful Austrian hills singing or in a magic school bus that shrinks down to the size of a cell, these teachers have proven that there is no detail too small when it comes to learning something new.