There is nothing more important than health — something that has proven true now more than ever before. While many are staying home as a way to stir clear of the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19), there are some how must go out like essential workers (medical professions, police, recuse workers, grocery workers and many more). The World Health Organization (WHO) has released five steps that everyone can implement in case they find themselves needing to go out during this period of uncertainty. Below there are five things that you can do every day to help keep you safe.