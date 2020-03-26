Now that many of us are working from home, the good news is that you can totally revamp your work space with simple deco tips that will create your own calm hideaway. We have compiled the best celebrity home offices for inspiration! It doesn’t matter what your style is, you’ll definitely find some great ideas. From a space when you’re working with kids at home like Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, to one that reflects your quirky and creative personality like Mindy Kaling, these stars’ home offices will give you major interiors inspo.