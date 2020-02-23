Marc Anthony is livin’ the sweet life. While the Puerto Rican entertainer is no doubt met with love wherever he performs, a recent stop on his OPUS tour might literally take the cake. The 51-year-old singer made history as the first Latino to headline the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. “Thank you North Carolina for a historical night!” he wrote about the sold-out show. Backstage, the venue rewarded his milestone with an incredible setup - scroll to see!