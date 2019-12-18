While fans wait hours to catch a glimpse at their favorite star, there's really only one person that celebrities themselves will wait to see: Santa Claus! That's right, famous families will dash on down to their local mall - er, we mean the North Pole, to ensure that they get the perfect holiday snap with old Saint Nick. So, can we get a round of Santa-plause, please for these delightful 2019 holiday photos? Scroll on through and be merry!