Who wore it best? A rescue pup models a recreation of Salma Hayek’s Met Gala gown

An adorable Morkie named Liv is giving Salma Hayek a run for her money. Following the Met Gala, award winning pet fashion couturie Athony Rubia recreated her red Gucci gown on the precious pooch for the Pet Gala. Hayek caught wind of the copydog and shared an adorable video of their twinning moments on Instagram.



The Desperado star quipped in the caption, “You know you’ve made it when rescue dogs start copying your style!” “Who wore it better,” she asked her 24.3 million followers. She set the video to the catchy Chicky Milky, “That’s Just My Baby Doge.”

Fans were happy to share their votes in the comments. “I have to give it to that gorgeous dog he overshadowed our salma. So proud of the owner to rescue her,” one wrote. “Love you Salma, but I am voting for the pup,” added another.



What is the pup gala?

Rubia started the Pup Gala challenge 10 years ago, recreating Met Gala outfits for pups. Last year he was invited by Access Hollywood to present five creations from the actual Met Gala for dogs in just two days and three nights. It was a huge success so he was invited this year to do it again.







“Last Monday, I sat glued to my TV and made my list. Tuesday I started and by yesterday morning put the final touches on my creations. We filmed a few hours later and the crew was completely blown away and enamored with my designs and my canine models,” Rubia wrote on Instagram.

Who was the dog model?

According to Liv’s website, the Morkie, which is a mix between a Maltese and Yorkie, is an “advanced trick dog” and has a professional trainer she meets with weekly. She’s a bit of a diva, with a glam squad, and a team of agents helping her book work in front of the camera. She’s also on the cover of a published children’s book.

The “supermodel” has even walked the runways during New York Fashion and LA Fashion Week.